Jarvis Butts Dies in Prison Weeks After Sentencing for Killing 13-Year-Old Girl

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Jarvis Butts has reportedly died in prison ... just two weeks after being sentenced for killing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, the Michigan Department of Corrections says Butts died on Thursday at Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center … and his death is being investigated as a suicide. Officials say the staff took “life-saving measures” that were ultimately unsuccessful.

On March 12, Butts pleaded guilty to Na’Ziyah’s murder and was sentenced to 35 to 60 years behind bars -- seen in the video above. During sentencing, the judge said … “Mr. Butts, you’re going to have many years to sit and dwell on your horrible actions.”

In exchange for his plea … Butts was ordered to provide information about the location of the girl’s body -- she's still not been found.

Back in January 2024, Na’Ziyah vanished after getting off a bus in Detroit. Text evidence showed she was meeting up with Butts.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Butts -- who was 43 when he died -- had been grooming the girl since 2022.

Na’Ziyah was reportedly pregnant when she was murdered … and Butts was allegedly the unborn baby’s father.

Prosecutors say, before the girl was killed, Butts’ grim online search history included abortions, abortion pills, and drinking red antifreeze.

He had also been charged with sex crimes against five other girls -- as young as 4 years old -- and had previously been convicted for assault against a child.