'Home Improvement' Zachery Ty Bryan Sentenced to 19 Months in Jail

Zachery Ty Bryan has been sentenced to 19 months in an Oregon jail after pleading guilty to a probation violation.

The former "Home Improvement" star appeared in Lane County court virtually Friday for sentencing ... according to KEZI News in Oregon. He couldn't be there in person because he's in a California jail serving a separate 16-month sentence for DUI.

The 19-month sentence stems from Bryan's November arrest in Eugene, Oregon ... when cops said they responded to a reckless-endangerment call and found Bryan in a pickup truck with his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, and their three small children.

Authorities claimed Bryan violated the terms of his probation from a previous domestic violence conviction because he wasn't supposed to be in contact with his fiancée. Bryan ultimately pled guilty to the probation violation.