D4vd Transferred to Same L.A. Jail Where Nick Reiner Is Held

D4vd and Nick Reiner are sharing a roof over their heads ... they're locked up in the same Los Angeles County jail.

The singer -- who is charged with murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas -- has been transferred to Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Downtown Los Angeles ... according to online records.

Our law enforcement sources tell us D4vd was transferred there because authorities want him under better supervision because he's a celebrity inmate at the center of a high-profile case.

We're told D4vd has been placed in administrative segregation ... he is not on suicide watch.

Nick has been at Twin Towers since at least December, as he awaits trial for the double murders of his parents, Rob and Michele.