Cheng In 'The Karate Kid' 'Memba Him?!
Chinese actor Zhenwei Wang was only 14 years old when he played Cheng -- one of Master Li's skilled marital arts students who hands the trophy over to Dre during the final match -- in the 2010 family/action film "The Karate Kid."
Joining Zhenwei on the big screen included Jaden Smith as the bullied teenager transitioning to a disciplined martial artist, Dre, Jackie Chan as Dre's Kung Fu mentor who also provides life lessons, Mr. Han, and Luke Carberry as the nice and friendly kid, Harry.
Wang has performed stunts for other movies like "12 Hours" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."