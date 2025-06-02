Cheng in 'The Karate Kid' 'Memba Him?!

Chinese actor Zhenwei Wang was only 14 years old when he played Cheng -- one of Master Li's skilled marital arts students who hands the trophy over to Dre during the final match -- in the 2010 family/action film "The Karate Kid."

Joining Zhenwei on the big screen included Jaden Smith as the bullied teenager transitioning to a disciplined martial artist, Dre, Jackie Chan as Dre's Kung Fu mentor who also provides life lessons, Mr. Han, and Luke Carberry as the nice and friendly kid, Harry.