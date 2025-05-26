Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Stripy Boy Turned Into!

Published
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 11
Before this sweet lil' boy sittin' with his mama turned into an actor and model, he was just rockin' his stripes, playing with his three older sisters and started flippin' in gymnastics at just 4 years old ...

He moved from Iran to the United States when he was 13 years old ... He dropped out of college, worked at Best Buy and jumped into modeling. His first major acting role was in the action thriller film "Hot Seat" alongside Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon.

Need one more clue? Britney Spears' "Slumber Party" music video!

Can you guess who he is?

