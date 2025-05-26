Guess Who This Stripy Boy Turned Into!

Before this sweet lil' boy sittin' with his mama turned into an actor and model, he was just rockin' his stripes, playing with his three older sisters and started flippin' in gymnastics at just 4 years old ...

He moved from Iran to the United States when he was 13 years old ... He dropped out of college, worked at Best Buy and jumped into modeling. His first major acting role was in the action thriller film "Hot Seat" alongside Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon.