Gordon Ramsay's Los Angeles House Targeted By Prankster in 'Swatting' Call

Gordon Ramsay was the target of another "swatting" incident … after someone made a bogus 911 call claiming there was a shooting at the celebrity chef's Bel Air mansion.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... LAPD officers responded Monday night after the call came in, but once on scene, they found no shooting and no one injured.

We're told Gordon wasn't at the residence -- he's currently out of the country -- and instead, cops spoke with a personal assistant who was at the home.

Police determined this was a "swatting" incident, where callers report bogus crimes to trigger a law enforcement response. We're told there's now an ongoing investigation into who made the fake report ... but so far, no one has been arrested.

As we reported, Gordon went through nearly an identical scare this past April ... when a prankster called in a report falsely claiming a gunman opened fire at Gordon's Bel Air mansion.