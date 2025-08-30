Gordon Ramsay Gets Treatment to Remove Skin Cancer, Shows Surgery Scar

Gordon Ramsay is on the mend after receiving treatment to remove skin cancer ... and he's feeling incredibly grateful.

The TV chef took to IG, sharing that a team of doctors removed basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

According to the Mayo Clinic, this form of cancer often shows up as a slightly transparent bump and typically develops on areas of the skin that are often exposed to the sun, like the head and neck.

Ramsey shared a photo of a large bandage covering the left side of his face, stretching from the bottom of his ear to his jaw. Another pic shows the stitches from his treatment.

He made it clear he's "grateful and so appreciative" to the team that worked on him for "their fast reactive work."

Gordon gives his followers some important Labor Day weekend advice ... urging them to wear sunscreen.

Seems like he's in good spirits, joking he didn't get a facelift... 'cause if he did, he'd need a refund.