Gordon Ramsay Details Bloody, Painful Aftermath of Bike Crash

Gordon Ramsay is sharing the hell he went through following his catastrophic cycling accident this summer ... and revealing what exactly caused the incident.

The professional chef opens up about his harrowing experience in a new interview with Men's Health, in which he confirms he hit a "crater-like pothole," launching him off his bicycle.

As Gordon put it ... his bike spun 180 degrees around when he made contact with the giant rut.

Gordon remembers initially trying to rally after the spill ... but realized he was in a dire state, as his helmet had cracked open -- leaving him with blurry vision and covered in blood.

He added ... "I honestly thought I was going to pass out."

After calling his assistant, Justin Mandel, an ambulance arrived on the scene and brought him to a nearby hospital ... where he underwent CT scans, which confirmed he hadn't broken any bones.

Yet, Gordon wasn't out of the woods ... requiring daily lymphatic drainage treatments and physiotherapy for his wounds.

The whole ordeal was a nightmare for Gordon, who said he felt like "f***ing 95-year-old man," needing his assistant's help putting on underwear throughout his recovery.

Play video content 6/15/24

Gordon first opened up about his accident on Father's Day in an Instagram post ... where he lightly touched on the pain he experienced after the fall.

GR tried to keep things positive for his followers ... but we now know he was going through a hell of a time.