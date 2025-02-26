Michelle Trachtenberg's 'Gossip Girl' Costar Ed Westwick Posts Tribute

Michelle Trachtenberg’s untimely death at 39 has sent shockwaves through her fans and colleagues -- and her former "Gossip Girl" costar Ed Westwick has posted a tribute to the star.

In a heartfelt post on his IG Story Wednesday, Ed shared a pic of Michelle as Georgina Sparks from the popular teen drama series ... captioning it, "So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg."

He added "sending prayers" with the prayer hand and a white heart emoji.

TMZ confirmed the shocking news ... with sources telling us police and paramedics responded to a call for a woman in cardiac arrest and found Michelle unresponsive -- she had been found by her mother.

Michelle was pronounced dead on the scene. The exact cause of her death remains unclear.

A separate source told us Michelle had recently received a liver transplant, and at this point, police reportedly believe she died of natural causes. We're told her body may have rejected the liver transplant within the last year, causing complications.