'Star Wars' Celebrity Scramble Guess Who ... May The 4th Be With You!

Hidden behind this heavily altered photo is a Hollywood hunk who may not be your "father," but he's definitely zzzzaddy! Given the clues, see if you can guess who he is!

While he isn't a former "Star Wars" actor, he's still part of the franchise ... The news broke late last year: this actor will star in "The Mandalorian & Guru" -- set to hit theaters in 2026.

His past roles include popular shows like "The Bear" and "Shameless," and he definitely looks better with his clothes off ... he practically broke the internet with his Calvin Klein undies ad!

Today marks "Star Wars" day, so once you've landed on the unknown celeb, hit up our gallery and travel back with our iconic photo gallery of the "Star Wars' Cast 'Memba Them?!