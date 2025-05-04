HBO's 'The Last of Us' Behind The Scenes Photos
HBO's 'The Last of Us' Behind The Scenes Dying To See More?!
HBO's hit show "The Last of Us" is all about the drama and a post-apocalyptic United States ... but what goes down behind the scenes is what makes this show so epic! Grab your scarves and get ready for some chill time ❄️!
Stars Pedro Pascal (who plays Joel) and Kaitlyn Dever (who plays Abby) showed just how close they are with a frigid photo, and Gabriel Luna (who plays Tommy) posed with the "Infected" -- the humans infected by the Cordyceps fungus.
When the cameras aren't rolling ... Isabela Merced (who plays Dina) pointed out what bathrooms are called in Canada: "washrooms!"
Check out Bella Ramsey (who plays Ellie) snuggled up in between takes ... A power nap is necessary when you're workin' long days!
Any excuse to see, even a small glimpse of, Pedro Pascal shirtless in the wild is good enough for us!
Step behind the scenes for some spine-chilling snaps with our thrilling photo gallery ... action 🎬!