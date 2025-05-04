HBO's 'The Last of Us' Behind The Scenes Photos

HBO's 'The Last of Us'

HBO's hit show "The Last of Us" is all about the drama and a post-apocalyptic United States ... but what goes down behind the scenes is what makes this show so epic! Grab your scarves and get ready for some chill time ❄️!

Stars Pedro Pascal (who plays Joel) and Kaitlyn Dever (who plays Abby) showed just how close they are with a frigid photo, and Gabriel Luna (who plays Tommy) posed with the "Infected" -- the humans infected by the Cordyceps fungus.

When the cameras aren't rolling ... Isabela Merced (who plays Dina) pointed out what bathrooms are called in Canada: "washrooms!"

Check out Bella Ramsey (who plays Ellie) snuggled up in between takes ... A power nap is necessary when you're workin' long days!

Any excuse to see, even a small glimpse of, Pedro Pascal shirtless in the wild is good enough for us!