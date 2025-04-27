Ben Affleck -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Ben Affleck's hot looks over the years are highly ACCOUNT-ed for!

Here is a 44-year-old version of Affleck givin' sexy scruff and side views during "The Accountant" premiere at the Chinese Theatre back in 2016 (Left).

And, nearly a decade later, Ben opted for a cool n' cozy 'fit -- but still rockin' facial scruff -- seen here at the New York screening of "The Accountant 2" earlier this week (right).

Since his Chuckie days in "Good Will Hunting," Ben's put up some stellar looks on the carpet ... and of course notoriously dropped trout in "Gone Girl" ... But, keep your eyes up on the two side-by-side face shots and answer this question: