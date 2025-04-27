Head Over Boots For These Celebs At Stagecoach!

Nothin' quite beats kickin' back in your boots and jammin' out with your besties to some good ole' tunes ... and these celebs rockin' out at Stagecoach is no dang different!

Wild and wanted, singer Post Malone and 'VPR' star Scheana Shay may be from two different worlds, but they linked up for a Stagecoach selfie, while Taylor Lautner and Yung Gravy appeared festival-ready in their laid-back 'fits.

Check out model Shanina Shaik showin' off her long legs on the lawn while rockin' a "Cowboys & Tequila" tee ... so on brand!

And the D'amelios, Heidi and Marc, moshed with "Selling Sunset"s Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim ... hay y'all 👋!