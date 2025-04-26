Stagecoach Through The Years ... Howdy Partner!

The celebs hightailed it out of Hollywood and are havin' a hoedown at The 2025 Stagecoach Music Festival 2025. We've compiled the iconic Stagecoach moments through the years, so dust off your boots 'cuz it's time to party with country music's hottest stars!

Swipe through our gallery and you'll stumble upon icons like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban.

Rappers have entered the Stagecoach chatroom too -- Nelly and Wiz Khalifa, just to name a couple, have hopped onstage and spit some tunes ... literally!