Guess the Sexy Singer in Lacy Lingerie!
Guess The Sexy Singer In Lacy Lingerie
Published
Can you guess which sexy singer put her hot bod on full display in this sexy shot?
Showcasing her racy stage looks, the blonde bombshell is currently jammin' out all across the globe and recently shared some behind-the-scenes hot shots! Please, please ... take a guess who this caffeinated pop star is.
This Grammy-winner ain't the only babe to show off her lacy lingerie ... Hit up our gallery above and see if you can guess the sexy stars in their undies!