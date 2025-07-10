Donald Trump Praised by Native American Org. for Washington NFL Team Name Stance

Donald Trump's firm stance on Washington's NFL team name is receiving high praise from one prestigious Native American organization, which told TMZ Sports this week it agrees the moniker should have never been changed.

If you missed it, on Sunday, Trump said if it were up to him, D.C.'s football squad would not currently go by the "Commanders." He claimed it simply doesn't have the "same ring" as the old, controversial moniker -- and he'd prefer to see it revert back.

Play video content LiveNOW from FOX

When we spoke with the Native American Guardians Association this week ... the org.'s vice president, Frank Black Cloud, told us POTUS' comments "validate what Indian Country has been saying for years."

The old name, he said, "was never a slur, but a symbol of strength, honor, and pride for American Indian people."

"President Trump is standing with history, with truth, and with American Indian voices that have been silenced for far too long."

The NAGA exec. went on to commend Trump for speaking on behalf of American Indians, adding, "This is not about nostalgia -- it’s about justice."