Hulk Hogan's Death May Be Result of Medical Malpractice

UPDATE

10:32 AM PT -- Hulk Hogan's widow, Sky, confirmed to TMZ Sports the wrestling legend's phrenic nerve was "compromised" during one of his recent surgeries.

She added that an autopsy on Hogan has been done -- but she declined to reveal its results.

Sky also said Hogan's body has not yet been cremated.

Hulk Hogan may have been the victim of medical malpractice -- malpractice that may have cost him his life -- this according to sources connected to the death case.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports -- the Clearwater PD police report regarding the 911 response to Hulk's home the day he died -- says an occupational therapist was present at the wrestling legend's Florida residence when he stopped breathing.

According to the report -- which is on "lockdown" -- the therapist told responding officers Hulk was the victim of medical malpractice. The therapist says during a recent operation -- it's unclear if it was the surgery to repair his heart or a neck procedure -- the surgeon "severed" his phrenic nerve.

The phrenic nerve stimulates the diaphragm, which controls breathing. Our sources say Hulk did not have a chest-clenching episode before his passing, rather, he merely stopped breathing. We're told it was his wife, Sky, who sounded the alarm when his breath halted ... and that's when the 911 call was made.

We're also told there were conversations among the officers at the scene where they talked about what the therapist had told them, and this is on body cam. It's a fair assumption the conversation between the occupational therapist and the officers is also on body cam.

Hulk's daughter, Brooke, has called for an autopsy. As of a week ago, we were told Hulk's body was not yet cremated, but we have not gotten clarity if cremation has taken place.