Brooke Hogan Visits Funeral Home, Prays by Hulk's Body

Brooke Hogan confirmed with her own eyes her dad has NOT been cremated ... she paid homage to Hulk Hogan at a funeral home in Florida Tuesday where she sat by his body.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Brooke was not convinced her dad's body was still intact after Hulk's widow, Sky, said he would be cremated. Brooke visited the funeral home because she wanted to see if an autopsy has or would be performed on Hulk.

Brooke has had lots of questions about the circumstances surrounding Hulk's death ... specifically, whether opioids may have been a factor or whether there might have been foul play.

She has been in touch with cops at the Clearwater Police Dept., and met with police as well after she viewed the body. We're told Brooke saw body cam footage of cops responding to the 911 call.

TMZ broke the story ... Hulk died at his home July 24th. We were also first to report the occupational therapist on scene told cops Hulk's phrenic nerve had been severed during a recent surgery. The phrenic nerve connects to the diaphragm, which controls breathing.