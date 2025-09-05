Brooke Hogan To Attend Hulk Documentary Premiere Despite Brother's Lawsuit

Brooke Hogan will be in attendance at the premiere of Bubba The Love Sponge's Hulk documentary later Friday ... this despite her brother, Nick, suing the radio personality over the work.

Hulk's daughter tells TMZ Sports there are several reasons why she'll have a seat in Tampa, Fla for the first screening of "Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story Of The Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Scandal" -- with No. 1 being she's loyal to Bubba.

She told us the shock jock -- real name Todd Clem -- "helped our family a TON over the years and I know he was a true friend to my dad. My brother and I knew him as 'Uncle Bubba.'"

Secondly, Brooke said she's seen the doc -- and believes it tells the true tale of how the infamous sex tape involving her father and Bubba's then-wife, Heather Clem, got out ... in a tasteful manner.

"The truth is, neither my dad OR Bubba wanted this tape to get out -- it was stolen -- and that's what the documentary is about," Brooke said. "If anything, it vindicates my dad and shows what a crime this was, and how jacked up the system is that allowed the people that stole it to walk free."

"What's sad," she continued, "is that it broke their friendship apart because certain parties wanted to maintain certain public images."

Nick, of course, acting as a rep for Hulk's estate, has sued Bubba over the project ... claiming it infringes on his dad's copyrights and trademarks. He also alleged that if it dropped publicly, it would violate a settlement agreement Bubba and Hulk reached in 2012. In the suit, Nick asked a federal court to stop its release.

A judge ultimately ruled Bubba would be allowed to publish the documentary -- as long as he keeps images from the sex tape out of it ... at least, temporarily.