Bubba The Love Sponge Responds To Nick Hogan Suit, 'How Much More Money Do You Need?'

... 'How Much More Money Do You Need?!?'

Hours after he was sued by Nick Hogan, Bubba The Love Sponge went off on Hulk Hogan's son ... straight up calling the wrestling legend's spawn a "dumbass."

The popular radio host didn't hold back when he addressed Nick's lawsuit for the first time on Wednesday ... devoting a significant portion of his "Bubba The Love Sponge Show" to grilling Nick.

‘You’re suing me? Do you know what I did for you?’



Bubba on Nick Hogan’s lawsuit against him pic.twitter.com/PU2AvQ9MsF — Bubba The Love Sponge®️ (@TheBubbaArmy) September 3, 2025 @TheBubbaArmy

Bubba -- real name Todd Alan Clem -- said he doesn't understand why he's even a defendant in the federal suit ... claiming he doesn't have ownership of the upcoming Hulk documentary that Nick's going after.

"I don't own any of it," Bubba said. "They're suing the wrong people."

All that aside, Bubba said the doc -- "Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story Of The Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Scandal" -- actually paints Nick's dad well.

"You dumbass," Bubba said in a message to Nick. "Did you watch it? Do you realize your father is not portrayed in a bad light at all?"

Nick -- acting as a rep for Hulk's estate -- sued Bubba on Tuesday in Florida ... alleging his soon-to-be-released documentary about Hulk and his infamous sex tape infringes on his dad's copyrights and trademarks. Nick also stated if Bubba released the work, it would violate a settlement agreement Bubba and Hulk entered into over the video back in 2012.

Nick is suing to stop the release of the documentary ... and for other unspecified damages.

Bubba, though, made it clear he's moving full speed ahead with the documentary's release ... saying the lawsuit is "just a bunch of garbage to me."