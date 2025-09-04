Bubba The Love Sponge Temporarily Barred From Using Hulk Sex Tape In New Doc

Barred From Using Hulk Sex Tape In New Documentary

Nick Hogan has scored a small win against Bubba The Love Sponge in his civil case against the radio host ... as a judge just ruled Bubba cannot -- at least temporarily -- use images from Hulk Hogan's sex tape in his upcoming documentary.

Nick, as you know, sued Bubba earlier this week ... in an effort to block Hulk's former pal from dropping "Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story Of The Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Scandal."

Nick -- acting as a rep for Hulk's estate -- argued the work infringes on his dad's copyrights and trademarks. He also claimed if it was released, it would violate a settlement agreement Bubba and Hulk previously entered into.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Florida granted Nick's emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in part, prohibiting Bubba from using scenes from the infamous sex tape in the doc.

However, it looks like Bubba will still be allowed to publish the documentary -- as long as he keeps out the sex tape.

The judge additionally ordered Nick to post a $500,000 bond ... which would go toward damages Bubba might have incurred if Bubba ultimately wins the case.

‘You’re suing me? Do you know what I did for you?’



Bubba on Nick Hogan’s lawsuit against him pic.twitter.com/PU2AvQ9MsF — Bubba The Love Sponge®️ (@TheBubbaArmy) September 3, 2025 @TheBubbaArmy