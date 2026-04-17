Ex-MLB Star Garret Anderson Dead At 53

Longtime Angels star Garret Anderson -- the franchise's all-time hits leader -- tragically died on Thursday ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We're told the 53-year-old had a medical emergency at his home in Newport Beach, CA ... and dispatch audio details an unconscious male amid the request for service.

Play video content Video: Garret Anderson Was Unconscious When Medics Were Called, Per Dispatch Audio Broadcastify

Anderson, born and raised in Los Angeles, was drafted by the Angels in 1990 ... and went on to play for the big league club from 1994 to 2008, becoming one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Garret had a ton of personal as well as team success in Anaheim ... making three All-Star teams and winning a World Series in 2002. He also won the Silver Slugger Award twice, in 2002 and 2003.

In 2009, Anderson signed with the Braves, spending a season in Atlanta before ending his career in 2010 with the Dodgers.

Over his 17 seasons, the leftfielder racked up 2,529 hits, 287 home runs, and 1,365 RBIs.

After retiring as a player, GA spent a few years working as an analyst for the team, working pre and postgame for the Angels.

Anderson was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame in 2016 -- becoming only the 14th person to receive the honor.

Garret was married to his wife, Teresa, his childhood sweetheart. They had three children together.