Former Mariners Pitcher, First-Round Draft Pick Mike Campbell Dead at 61

Mike Campbell -- former Seattle Mariners pitcher and 1st-round draft pick -- has died.

The team announced the sad news on social media, saying ... "We are saddened by the passing of Seattle native and former Mariners pitcher Mike Campbell. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones." He reportedly died Monday at his home in Kirkland, Washington. His cause of death is still pending.

Campbell made his major-league debut in 1987 after the Mariners brought him on as their No. 1 draft pick. He pitched for them for parts of the next 3 seasons, but was then traded to the Montreal Expos as part of the deal to bring on Hall of Famer Randy Johnson to the team.

He pitched in 51 major league games during his MLB career. In addition to Seattle and Montreal, he played for Texas, San Diego and Chicago. He retired in 1999 following a stint in the independent Atlantic League.

He went on to become a businessman, running Shiskaberry's -- a dessert franchise that sold candy-covered fruit on a stick -- with his friend and former minor league pitcher Steve Towey.

He was 61.