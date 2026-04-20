Patrick Muldoon's Final Instagram Posts Show Him Thriving Before Death

Patrick Muldoon was all smiles, strumming his guitar and hyping his next big project just days before his sudden death -- making his final social media posts hit that much harder.

The “Melrose Place” and “Days of Our Lives” alum -- who died Sunday at 57 after a reported heart attack -- gave fans zero indication anything was wrong in his last Instagram updates.

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Just days before his passing, Muldoon shared a laid-back, feel-good clip of himself playing guitar and soaking up time with loved ones over Easter weekend. He looked relaxed, happy, and totally in his element -- the kind of post that felt more like a glimpse into a carefree Sunday than a goodbye.

Then came his final post … and it’s now gut-punch material.

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It hits even harder knowing who he was gearing up to work with … Muldoon told fans he was “so excited” to join the film “Kockroach,” a project reportedly featuring heavy hitters like Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton, and Zazie Beetz ... making it clear he was still landing major opportunities and looking ahead to his next chapter right up until the very end.

No cryptic messages or warning signs, just a guy living his life ... making music and lining up his next role.

That contrast is what’s leaving fans shaken … one minute he’s jamming on guitar and celebrating family time, the next he’s plugging a new Hollywood gig -- and within days, he’s gone.

Muldoon -- a staple of '90s TV and cult-favorite films like "Starship Troopers" -- stayed active in entertainment right up until the end ... and if his final posts are any indication, he wasn’t slowing down.

Now, those snapshots of joy and ambition are doubling as a heartbreaking farewell.

Patrick was 57.