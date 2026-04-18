Garret Anderson's Longtime Friend, Actor Tyrin Turner, Shocked By MLB Star's Death

One of Garret Anderson's oldest friends, actor Tyrin Turner, tells TMZ Sports he was shocked to learn of the MLB great's passing ... because as far as he knew, GA wasn't dealing with any medical issues prior to his death.

The "Menace II Society" star grew up with the World Series champ in Los Angeles ... and said he knew Anderson was destined for greatness on the diamond at a young age.

Their bond was strong over the years ... and it remained that way for decades, with the ball player even serving as Turner's best man at his wedding.

Turner told us he was unaware of any health problems with Anderson ... and the tragedy "came out of left field for his loved ones."

An official cause of death has not been announced at this time.

He did point out that when his mother passed away earlier this year, Anderson never made it to the funeral ... which is "not like him."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As time went on, Turner said they would make jokes about getting old ... but they encouraged each other to maintain active lifestyles.

A celebration of life for the Angels legend and beloved human being is certainly going to happen ... but Turner tells us plans have not been set in stone just yet, as family members are currently en route to L.A.

As we previously reported, Anderson passed away on Wednesday. He was 53 years old.

The tributes have poured in from the baseball community ... with current franchise player Mike Trout saying, "Garret Anderson was a huge part of Angels history and inspired so many of us who wear this uniform. Keeping his family in my thoughts and prayers 🙏🏻."

GA we will miss you greatly. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Phil 4:13. My brother in Christ we will be reunited again. pic.twitter.com/ozdTq6vUuW @TimSalmon15

Anderson's former teammate, Tim Salmon, added, "GA we will miss you greatly. 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.' Phil 4:13. My brother in Christ we will be reunited again."