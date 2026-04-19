Hulk Hogan Convinced Trump To Sit Down For Netflix Doc Before Death, Director Says

Hulk Hogan, just months before his death, convinced his good friend, President Donald Trump, to sit down for an interview for an upcoming Netflix doc, the director revealed to TMZ Sports.

"Hulk Hogan: Real American" hits the streaming giant next week, and the man behind the highly anticipated four-part series, Bryan Storkel, shared the story of locking down POTUS.

"There's a nice little surprise interview with Donald Trump, which [Hulk] helped me set up. We went to the White House and interviewed Trump and he talked all about Hulk Hogan," Storkel told Babcock.

Play video content Video: Director Says Hulk Hogan Persuaded Trump to Do Netflix Doc Before His Death TMZSports.com

Bryan says it took a few calls for Hulk to convince the president to do the interview -- he's a busy man -- but DJT eventually came around and agreed to sit down in the spring.

"Hulk was supposed to go with us, but he ended up going in for a surgery right before that," Storkel said, so he traveled to the White House without the Hulkster.

"I'm there on the phone with Hulk Hogan outside the Oval Office, and he was so excited we got the interview. That's the last phone call I had with him, actually."

Of course, Hulk, 71, tragically died on July 24.

Hogan and Trump went way back to the '80s ... but the relationship was renewed over the last few years of Hulk's life, as the wrestling legend became a close political ally of the president.