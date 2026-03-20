NBA Legend Dennis Rodman To Be Inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Dennis Rodman is headed to the WWE Hall of Fame!

Shams Charania revealed the news on Friday, revealing the former Chicago Bulls superstar will be inducted this April into the World Wrestling Entertainment's Hall of Fame.

For those of y'all are wondering why ... Rodman wasn't just a five-time NBA champion who dominated the boards for 14 seasons. He also had a career in pro wrestling, making his debut with WCW in 1997, becoming a member of nWo.

In fact, Dennis actually skipped practice during the 1998 NBA Finals so he could appear on "WCW Monday Nitro" with Hulk Hogan ... and teamed up with Hollywood Hogan again at the Bash at the Beach and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Rodman went on to face several big names in the ring, including "Diamond" Dallas Page, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and Lex Luger.

The Worm later made appearances with i-Generation Superstars of Wrestling and All Elite.

Rodman -- who was inducted into the NBA HOF in 2011 -- will now take his place in the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend on April 17 in Las Vegas.