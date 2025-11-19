Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Talks About Turning Point's Halftime Show
Gracie Hunt's got some strong opinions about the direction the NFL's heading in ... and the league's plans for its 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.
The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt appeared on "The Will Cain Show" Tuesday and gave her stamp of approval to the upcoming "alternate" halftime show, which is being organized by Turning Point USA.
FYI ... Bad Bunny was selected as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show's headliner in September, which provoked outrage in the conservative political world.
Gracie said she was "most definitely" looking forward to the conservative activist group's upcoming show ... and she singled out TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk for praise for "creating a halftime show for America."
Gracie described the youth of America as particularly "impressionable" and said they needed "someone to look up to."
Gracie said her grandfather Lamar Hunt -- who gave the Super Bowl its name -- believed the league shouldn't "rely on cheap appeal" to promote games or big events.
Gracie singled out Jason Aldean and Taylor Swift -- who hasn't exactly had the most warm reception from the NFL's fanbase -- as her picks for future halftime show performers.