Andy Reid's Wife Compares Taylor Swift to Chiefs' Coach

Play video content TMZSports.com

Turns out Taylor Swift and Andy Reid are two peas in a pod -- Big Red's wife says the pop icon actually reminds her of her husband!!!

Everyone knows Taylor as the biggest musician on the planet ... but the Reids have been tight with Swift for decades -- way before she became a huge Chiefs fan thanks to her now-fiancé Travis Kelce.

Tammy -- who was giving back to kids at a Raising Cane's event -- said Swift is a genuinely great human being, despite her stardom ... a quality that reminds her a lot of her hubby.

"Taylor is just the girl next door," Reid said.

"She's just a regular person that is super famous," Tammy said. "Kinda like my husband!"

Andy -- a three-time Super Bowl-winning coach -- has always praised Swift for being a great person, saying after the engagement news that he's happy they both found love.

"It’s hard to find somebody that you fall in love with," Reid said on Kansas City sports radio 810 in August. "That’s not an easy thing to really fall in love with, and it seems like they’re there."

"They’re both busy people in their own right, and both are very famous in their own right, so it's kinda neat that they come together and handle themselves the way they do."