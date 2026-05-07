Taylor Swift's Fighting 'The Life of a Showgirl' Lawsuit in Court

Baby, let the games begin ... because Taylor Swift's lawyers are gloving up over her 'Life of a Showgirl' lawsuit.

In case you hadn't heard, she's being sued for trademark infringement by Vegas showgirl Maren Wade ... who says the pop star stole her brand, "Confessions of a Showgirl," and wants an order blocking Taylor from selling related merch while everything plays out in court.

But Taylor's team is not having it -- they say that would lose tens of millions of dollars if the judge issues that kind of order -- and are fighting the request.

TMZ obtained an opposition filed by the singer's lawyers on Wednesday ... claiming Maren is "attempting to get the attention of Ms. Swift's fandom for her own gain."

They say that, when the record was announced, Maren wasn't bothered by how close the album title was to the name of her cabaret show.

In fact, they say she was using Taylor's music, lyrics and album art "to promote her little-known cabaret show."

They slam the suit as "meritless" and try to turn the tables on the Vegas performer ... saying she's the one who's actually doing the infringing, and "will be pursuing appropriate remedies for that intentional, commercial misuse."

Taylors lawyers say that her "The Life of a Showgirl" merch is protected by her First Amendment right. But they argue that even if it weren't, there's no chance her fans would be confusing Maren's brand for hers.

Maren's lawyer, Jaymie Parkkinen, is unfazed by Taylor's opposition, saying in a statement to Billboard ... "We read it. Defendants assert First Amendment protection for napkins and hairbrushes. We look forward to filing our response next week."