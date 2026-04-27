Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner With Dad Amid NYC Wedding Speculation

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Has Dinner With Her Dad Amid New York City Wedding Speculation BACKGRID

Taylor Swift is out on the town with her pops in New York City ... breaking bread amid rumors she's getting married to Travis Kelce this summer in the Big Apple.

Check out this footage of Taylor going out Monday for a family dinner at The Jane Hotel ... she's rocking a striped blue dress, brown heels, and a yellow Dior handbag.

Taylor's father, Scott Swift, is by her side ... and the third wheel here is friend Ashley Avignone.

It's interesting to see Taylor in NYC with her pops and a pal ... is this just a friendly dinner outing ... or is this an Easter Egg for her reported city summer nuptials?

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in August 2025, right before the NFL season began ... so the end of this summer would mark one year of engagement between the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

There are rumors Tay and Trav will tie the knot in NYC by the end of the summer, before the NFL season starts, so wedding planning would be in full swing if that is indeed the case. "Paper Rings" or not, this will surely be the wedding of a lifetime.