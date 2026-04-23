Taylor Swift Is the Most-Streamed Artist on Spotify of All Time

Taylor Swift really is living the life of a showgirl ... she was just named the most-streamed artist on Spotify ever!

The streaming service turned 20 on Thursday, and the company celebrated by breaking down lists of its all-time top performers.

Taylor topped the list of Spotify's most popular artists ... beating out Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande, who filled out the Top 5.

But taking a closer look at the other lists is where things get a bit more interesting.

The streamer also broke down their all-time, most-streamed albums ... she barely made the Top 10, with "Lover" coming in at Number 8.

The coveted title of most-streamed album instead went to Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti."

It's worth noting that Taylor makes two appearances on the list ... "Midnights" also just made the cut at 18.

However Bad Bunny and Drake also have two records in the Top 20 ... and The Weeknd has three.