Taylor Swift Out With Friends, Wearing White Amid Rumored Wedding Planning

Are those wedding bells getting louder??? Taylor Swift was seen stepping out with friends in New York City last night as her wedding prep is reportedly underway ... and we got pics!

Check out these shots ... Taylor wears an ivory skirt -- befitting for a bride -- as she walks beside close friend Ashley Avignone.

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The pop star carried a black Dior handbag, black top and black heels as she took on the Big Apple with Ashley and comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

As you know ... TS and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, got engaged in August 2025 and are expected to tie the knot this year.

And they seem to be feeling especially lovey-dovey as the date approaches. Last month, Taylor shouted out her soon-to-be hubby in a speech at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

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While clutching her Best Pop Album award for "The Life of a Showgirl," TS said, "This album also probably feels very happy, confident, and free, because that’s the way I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé, who is here tonight.”