Taylor Swift Files to Trademark Her Voice and Likeness Amid A.I. Threats

Taylor Swift is making sure A.I. doesn't turn her into its next puppet ... because, according to docs obtained by TMZ, she's quietly locked down some very specific trademarks aimed at making sure any digital copycats of her voice and image are "CANCELLED!"

According to new trademark filings submitted last Friday, Taylor is seeking federal protection for two phrases tied directly to her voice: "Hey, it's Taylor Swift" and "Hey, it's Taylor." The filings fall under the rare "sound mark" category -- the same trademark lane used for recognizable audio cues ... like Netflix's "tu-dum" and NBC's iconic chimes.

Taylor's legal team appears to be on their "Vigilante S***" preparing for the growing wave of A.I.-generated songs, videos, and deepfakes that mimic celebrities without permission. By trademarking phrases tied to her voice, Taylor could have a stronger argument if someone uses A.I. to create content that sounds too much like her.

Another filing protects a specific visual image of Taylor holding a pink guitar with a black strap while wearing a multicolored bodysuit with silver accents and boots -- a look fans will instantly recognize from her recent performances. Any fakes of this will just be a "Picture to Burn."

So, if someone pumps out A.I.-generated Taylor content featuring a similar look or voice ... her lawyers may now have another weapon to shut it down fast.

She's not the only celeb lawyering up for the A.I. era, either -- Matthew McConaughey recently filed similar protections for his own voice and likeness.