Airline Passenger Restrained After Allegedly Being Intoxicated, Racist to Crew

A Breeze Airways flight went off the rails after a passenger who appeared to be under the influence was showing aggressive behavior ... leading another passenger to physically restrain him.

The incident went down Wednesday morning on a flight from Virginia to L.A. but was was reportedly diverted to Grand Junction, Colorado because of the unruly traveler.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

According to Grand Junction Police, officers responded to the airport to assist with the passenger ... after learning the intoxicated male became agitated, yelling racist slurs at airline staff while waving a skateboard.

Cops say the man was placed in restraints twice, but managed to break free both times.

Check out the video ... a woman is seen telling the alleged unruly passenger to sit down, but he refuses and remains standing in the aisle.

She turns to others for help ... and that's when a much larger man steps in, grabbing the guy up by his shirt, forcing him into a seat and telling him to "sit your ass down."