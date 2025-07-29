Delta Employee Filmed Masturbation Videos on Child's Lost 'Peppa Pig' iPad, Lawsuit Claims

A Delta Airlines employee used a "Peppa Pig" iPad that a kid lost on a plane to record videos pleasuring himself ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

Delta is being sued by a married couple in South Carolina ... they say their child left behind a pink "Peppa Pig" iPad on a flight and claim they later learned a Delta employee used the device to film pornographic videos in their Delta uniform and name badge.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the couple says their kid left the iPad behind on a July 2023 flight from South Carolina to New York ... and someone started using it to take photos and videos.

The couple claims things started off with selfies of a Delta employee wearing a uniform and badge populating in their iCloud account ... but things ratcheted up when they say the same person from the first batch of photos appeared in a masturbation video.

Images from the alleged lewd footage are included as exhibits in the lawsuit ... and they appear to show a man with a Delta lanyard fondling himself.

In the docs, the couple says another pornographic video with the same person popped up later ... all while the family says it was filing lost-and-found reports with Delta.

What's more, the couple claims the Delta employee who allegedly took possession of the iPad not only accessed their iTunes account and created their own profile, but also hacked into their Amazon account and created a new profile titled, "Gay."

And, get this ... the wife claims she found out about the "Gay" profile when one of her minor children noticed it on their account.

The family says Delta only sent them generalized "no reply" emails while they were trying to get the iPad back ... and they're going after the airline for damages.