Woman Unleashes Racist Rant at Father, Kids on LAX Shuttle Bus, on Video

An ugly display of racism from one holiday travel to another ... that's what one father says he captured when a woman went off on him and his family on a United Airlines shuttle bus.

The video, recorded at LAX, is packed with vulgar, racially charged language -- an unidentified woman spewed the words at photographer Pervez Taufiq, calling him a "f**king tandoori ass" and ranting that Indian people are "f**king crazy."

Pervez shot the vid and says it all went down last week, when the woman asked to pass by him during a flight to Los Angeles as he was checking on his 11-year-old son, who was flying in business class thanks to an upgrade. The woman's shocking meltdown happened after they'd gotten off the plane, and boarded a shuttle bus.

Pervez says his son told him the woman had asked if he was Indian, and said she wanted to speak to his parents -- and she started in on the whole family on the shuttle bus ... telling his 2 young sons to "shut up" while they pointed at different airplanes outside.

When Pervez asked her to stop yelling at his kids, she started calling him "curry butt" and kept going off. Watch the video to see all the insults and epithets she hurled.

Finally, a passenger on the bus stepped up for Pervez, with the video showing a long, uncomfortable stretch when people turned a blind eye, ignoring the whole thing.

The woman eventually exits the bus in the video to talk to airline staff, but Pervez says United Airlines employees didn't kick her off. Instead, he tells us they asked if he and his family wanted to get off and wait for the next bus, but he declined.

Pervez also tells us that despite a United Airlines employee claiming the woman was drunk and had been drinking the entire flight, they said they couldn't do anything about what went down. In the video, Pervez does say "United handled this like a champ."