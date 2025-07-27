Airplane Passenger Tackled After Yelling Out 'Death to America' on Flight, Video

A passenger on an airplane leaving London was forced to the ground after he stood in the middle of the cabin and started shouting threats ... and, it all went down on video.

EasyJet Flight 609 took off from Luton Airport near England's capital at around 7 AM local time Sunday morning, headed for Glasgow, when a man is said to have left the bathroom on the plane and began making a scene.

What would you do if a guy on your plane was shouting “death to America” followed by “allah akbar”?pic.twitter.com/M9HZE0klwQ — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 27, 2025 @MarinaMedvin

Video captured by one person on the flight shows the man screaming out, "Death to America. Death to Trump" ... President Donald Trump is in Turnberry -- a small village about an hour from Glasgow -- playing golf at a resort he owns.

The individual on the plane began to shout out "Allahu Akbar" -- a phrase meaning "God is most great" used by Muslims in prayer. The phrase has become associated in the Western world with Islamic extremism in recent years.

Finally, one passenger has had enough and grabs the man ... wrestling him to the ground before the plane ultimately reached Glasgow.

According to reports, authorities confirmed there were no explosives on the plane.