Taylor Frankie Paul Stormed Off 'Bachelorette' Set When Date Brought Up Arrest

"The Bachelorette" isn't airing, but we're still uncovering Taylor Frankie Paul's most dramatic moments while she filmed ... including one of her suitors grilling her about her domestic violence arrest.

An insider with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... Taylor's 2023 assault case was brought up by a contestant named Casey Hux during a one-on-one date, and she got very emotional about the topic.

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Another source tells us ... TFP had a full-fledged meltdown when the arrest was brought up -- and she stormed off the set.

We're told Casey raised the sensitive issue because he wanted to know what, if anything, Taylor learned from the experience and how she'd grown from it.

Keep in mind, at that time, Casey had not seen the video TMZ posted of her attacking her then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen ... which led to her 2023 arrest, and eventually, ABC pulling this season of "The Bachelorette" days before its premiere.

Several contestants from Taylor's season took to social media Sunday night to post comical videos of their blank TV screens ... a depressing jab at ABC's cancelation.

Fans, meanwhile, flooded their comment sections ... confused and demanding answers on whether they will ever see the controversial Season 22.

We broke the story ... ABC pulled the plug on Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" hours after we posted the 2023 video of her fight.

A Disney Entertainment spokesperson told us ... “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”