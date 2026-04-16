Dakota Mortensen on Body Cam Talking to Cops After 'Mormon Wives' Pause

Play video content Draper Police Department

Dakota Mortensen was visited by cops a few weeks after the February 2026 incident with Taylor Frankie Paul ... and body cam video shows the aftermath of what was described as a very chaotic scene.

In the video obtained by TMZ, officers with the Draper Police Department begin to search Dakota's truck as he appears calm -- yet clearly shaken -- while he walks them through the damage to his truck.

In the video, Mortensen points out visible dents and scratches along the driver's door of the vehicle, explaining what allegedly happened during the incident ... all while cradling their young son Ever, who the reality couple is currently battling for custody over.

The incident connected to the newly-released footage stems from a couple of alleged February fights with Taylor ... violent incidents that led to production pausing on their reality show, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

Dakota claims Taylor choked him in her home during a dispute and attacked him inside his truck.

This comes on the heels of Utah's Salt Lake County D.A. announcing they had declined to file criminal charges against the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star ... however, it's still unclear when 'SLOMW' filming will start up now that Taylor appears to have dodged criminal charges.