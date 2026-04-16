Taylor Frankie Paul Told Cops Dakota Was Lying Before She Heard Accusations, Listen

Play video content Draper Police Department

Taylor Frankie Paul was so sure that Dakota Mortensen was lying when he called police on her back in February ... she didn't even wait to hear the accusations before she called BS.

In audio from Draper Police, obtained by TMZ ... TFP can be heard telling the officer she wants them to talk to her lawyer about whatever Dakota told them ... and she adds whatever he claimed, it was "not accurate."

You can hear for yourself ... Taylor is super cagey with the police after her ex accused her of assault ... and said immediately that she wanted them to talk to her attorney.

Taylor seemed surprised when police told her the report filed against her was for two separate alleged incidents just a day apart ... and said she would consider filing her own report after talking to her attorney.

TFP was also confused as to why police were asking if she was OK ... saying it was odd to her that Dakota clearly claimed something false, but also said she was hurt. The officer said they were told she may have suffered an injury, and they wanted to check on her well-being.

The call is short, just under three minutes -- and ends with police advising Taylor to stay away from Dakota ... and to document any injuries, if she sustained them.