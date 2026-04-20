Dakota Mortensen Says He's Focused on Son, Apologizes for Role in Taylor Drama

Sorry Taylor, It's All About Our Son From Now On

Dakota Mortensen is speaking out after his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Frankie Paul, escaped prosecution in their domestic violence cases, saying his sole focus is on the well-being of their young son while also taking some accountability.

Dakota posted an essay on Instagram early Monday morning after prosecutors in Utah announced last week Taylor would not face criminal charges following several of the former couple's domestic violence incidents from February of this year. Prosecutors indicated it would be tough to prove the cases beyond a reasonable doubt.

In his IG post, Dakota said he's recently taken a step back from all the drama -- while trying to create a stable environment for the 2-year-old son he shares with Taylor. Taylor temporarily lost custody of their son after Dakota filed a temporary protective order against her.

Dakota also wrote that he's not perfect and takes accountability for what happened between him and Taylor, apologizing for his role in the whole ordeal.