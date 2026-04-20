Taylor Frankie Paul Says She Was Diagnosed With PTSD by Multiple Therapists

Taylor Frankie Paul just announced she’s been living with PTSD ... for years.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star took to her Instagram stories Sunday with a message “for all those that assumed diagnoses” … declaring she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder two years ago.

Taylor writes that she was diagnosed “by more than one therapist” … and muses that it might even be considered Complex PTSD.

According to Cleveland Clinic … C-PTSD can develop by “experiencing chronic trauma, such as prolonged child abuse or domestic violence.”

TFP then shared a clip of Dr. Vincent Barbieri -- a licensed clinical psychologist in San Diego -- discussing dissociation, which he believes to be “one of the most characteristic parts” of C-PTSD.

He says … “For anyone that’s dissociated before, it’s this very real experience of, you could be staring at someone and be completely vacant in your eyes because you are not there at all.”

To hammer his point home … Taylor went on to post a series of old TikToks, where she documents her symptoms of dissociation and anxiety.

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A clip from 2024 shows the ‘SLOMW’ star nervously looking around with shifty eyes as she bites and chews on her lips. And in a 2025 video, she detailed dissociating to the point that she spent “a couple minutes” trying to open her hotel room door with her car keys.

In a third video, Taylor describes being a master of “smiling through it” … saying that “behind almost every picture, award, or event,” she was actually crying a lot.

This comes after TMZ obtained exclusive photos last week of TFP's alleged injuries she claims to have gotten from fighting with ex Dakota Mortensen. The images appear to show bruising on her forehead as well as on her neck area and arms.