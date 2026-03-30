DWTS Pro Charlotte Jørgensen Survived Deadly Air Canada Crash

Charlotte Jørgensen is counting her blessings after cheating death in last week's deadly Air Canada crash, and she's giving all the credit to the pilots who didn't make it out alive.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" pro revealed in an Instagram post she was on board Air Canada Flight 8646 when it slammed into a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport on March 22 ... a crash that killed captain Antoine Forest and first officer Mackenzie Gunther.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jørgensen said she had just wrapped a "fabulous weekend in Montreal" before boarding the flight, not knowing it would turn into a life-altering ordeal.

She made it clear she believes the two pilots are heroes, writing they made "the ultimate sacrifice so that we all could live," adding she feels indebted to them and is keeping their families in her thoughts.

Play video content Rebecca Liquori

In the immediate aftermath, Charlotte says adrenaline took over and she "felt nothing," but the reality has since hit hard.

The dancer says the days following the crash have been "tough physically, mentally, and emotionally" as she begins to process what happened.

Play video content ATC.com

She's now back home, surrounded by family, and says she's taking time to heal while expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support, even sending fans a "warm hug" in her post.