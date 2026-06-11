Rumer Willis Awarded Primary Custody Victory as Ex Agrees To Evaluation

Rumer Willis was awarded primary custody of her kid with ex Derek Richard Thomas in their bitter custody war ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the parties agreed to undergo a custody evaluation and share joint legal custody, but the judge gave Rumer primary physical custody of the couple's daughter, Louetta.

The ruling also establishes a visitation schedule for Thomas. Beginning June 20, he'll have parenting time every other weekend, with visits initially monitored by one of Rumer's nannies. The order states the visits will later transition to overnight visitation with no monitor.

The judge also ordered the former couple to participate in co-parenting counseling and communicate through a co-parenting app.

As TMZ previously reported ... Thomas recently denied allegations from Rumer and her mom, Demi Moore, that he's controlling and aggressive, claiming he's remained an active father and has been fighting to maintain a relationship with Louetta.

Rumer and Thomas split in 2024, roughly a year after welcoming Louetta.