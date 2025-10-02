Lead Counsel Malloy In 'The Proposal' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Gregg Edelman was in his early 50s when he played Lead Counsel Malloy -- the suspicious dude who suspects Margaret and Andrew's marriage is an arrangement -- in the 2009 rom-com "The Proposal."

Edelman hit the big screen with Hollywood icons like Sandra Bullock as the publishing company editor-in-chief who faked her engagement to avoid deportation, Margaret Tate, Ryan Reynolds who went along with the proposal to Margaret, Andrew Paxton and Betty White as Andrew's adorable and hysterical grandmother, Grandma Annie.