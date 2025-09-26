Singer Daniel Powter 'Memba Him?

Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Powter was in his mid-30s when he and his go-to hat skyrocketed to fame -- topping the music charts for five weeks -- with his 2005 hit song "Bad Day."

Daniel wrote the hook of the bop while on a ferry ride between Vancouver and Victoria ... "Bad Day" was heavily used on the fifth season of "American Idol" -- with Powter singing the song live at the final show in 2006 ...