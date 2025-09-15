Guess Who This Adorable Tot Turned Into!

Before this sweet lil' boy in his striped tee turned into a social media star, he was just partying like it was 1999 in Maryland, runnin' it down the field playing soccer ... and cuddling up with his pet cat.

When he was only 15 years old, he kicked off his social media career on the platform YouNow. His following acquired from his posts on Vine and Musically, but it wasn't 'til the inception of TikTok -- where this handsome fella has over 23 million followers.