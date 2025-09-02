Steven In 'Nacho Libre' 'Memba Him?!

Mexican actor and producer Héctor Jiménez was 32 years old when he was cast to play Steven -- Nacho's poor and awkward wrestling partner who steals food -- in the family/comedy film "Nacho Libre" back in 2006.

Héctor shared the big screen with Jack Black as the bold and funny monastery orphanage chef who secretly becomes a wrestler, Nacho, Ana de la Reguera as the kind and compassionate nun working at the orphanage, Sister Encarnación, and Darius Rose as the adorable orphan, Chancho, who is protective of Nacho's secret identity.