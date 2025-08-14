Guess Who This Lil' Towhead Turned Into!

Before this cool kid with bleach blonde hair -- and born in Rome, Italy -- provided comedic relief to millions, he was just rockin' in his casual style in a plaid shirt while riding his horse, ... and playing football and rowing.

Although born in Italy, this funny guy grew up in Mercer Island, Washington. His comedic skills and interests picked up in the '90s, just before he landed a hosting gig for E! He also had his own talkshow on Netflix. He starred on a show with Donald Glover.